High school sports roundup
by Phil Stuart
The local high schools are winding down their fall sports seasons in soccer, volleyball, cross country and football.
At the present time, Woodland has a sizable lead in Class C volleyball with a 9-1 record. The Dragons are 9-1 with Washington Academy a distant second with a 5-4 mark. Look for the Raiders to come on strong and win Class C. They have played a tougher schedule and should be prime. Calais High School is third with an 8-3 mark. The Devils handed Woodland their only loss by beating the Dragons in straight sets October 2nd.