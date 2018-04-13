Machias

Heroin arrests made in Machiasport after three overdoses

State Police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency say three people have been arrested in connection with three heroin overdoses in Washington County taking place within 30 minutes of each other on Friday, April 6. Law Enforcement in six other Maine communities have also reported similar overdoses although none have been fatal. About 4 p.m. Friday, Troopers from Troop J and detectives from the State Police Major Crime Unit responded to two overdoses in Machiasport and a third in East Machias. The victims were two men and a woman, all in their 30s.

