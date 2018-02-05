Heritage Addison cows headed to Old Sturbridge Village

Goldie and Buttercup, registered American Milking Devons of Cape Split Farm in Addison are headed this weekend to their new home at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts. Expectant mothers, they will be part of the living 1830s farm at the village and an integral part of the farm’s heritage breeding program. Both Goldie and Buttercup’s genetics date back to 1623 when this breed arrived on the 2nd ship in Massachusetts. Goldie has lived at Cape Split Farm for 5 years and Buttercup was born here to Lily two years ago.