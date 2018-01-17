Help with home-care bills
Dear Savvy Senior,
Do you know of any resources that can help with my mother’s home-care bills? Mom is recovering from a stroke and needs in-home care, but I understand Medicare doesn’t cover it, and she doesn’t have long-term care insurance.
Stressed-Out Daughter
Dear Stressed-Out,
Depending on your mom’s circumstances, there are a number of government and not-for-profit programs can that either subsidize or pay for your mom’s home care or offer aid in other ways. Here’s where to look for help.
Medicare Coverage