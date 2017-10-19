Machias

Healthy Acadia welcomes new board members

Healthy Acadia, a community health coalition serving Hancock and Washington counties, is thrilled to welcome Patrick Lyons and Bob Fitzsimmons as new members to the organization’s Board of Directors. “We’re so honored to have Bob and Patrick join our team,” stated Elsie Flemings, Healthy Acadia’s Executive Director. “They are dynamic community leaders, and each brings his own unique experience, insight, passion and expertise, which will help to guide our work and enhance our effectiveness in building healthier communities.” 

