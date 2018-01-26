Healthy Acadia and WCCC offer free healthy cooking class for students
Healthy Acadia is thrilled to offer a free six-class “Cooking Matters” series in partnership with Washington County Community College on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 30 and continuing through March 13. The series is specially designed for those struggling with a tight food budget who are looking for healthier options. Classes will offer participants an opportunity to learn about easy ways to prepare healthy, delicious meals and stretch food dollars.