Healthy Acadia and WCCC offer free healthy cooking class for students

Healthy Acadia is thrilled to offer a free six-class “Cooking Matters” series in partnership with Washington County Community College on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 30 and continuing through March 13. The series is specially designed for those struggling with a tight food budget who are looking for healthier options. Classes will offer participants an opportunity to learn about easy ways to prepare healthy, delicious meals and stretch food dollars.

EditorJan 26,2018
