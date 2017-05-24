Healthy Acadia and Helen’s Partner to Challenge Cancer Downeast

Helen’s Restaurant will generously be donating the proceeds from sales of their delicious goat cheese salad and blueberry pie every Thursday through the remainder of the year. The funds raised will support Healthy Acadia and Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center’s cancer prevention, education, and treatment services. This partnership is part of Healthy Acadia’s Hungry for Health 2017 campaign to Challenge Cancer Downeast. This is the second year of the annual “Hungry for Health” campaign, which addresses a critical community health need each year.