Costly medications continue to spiral out of control -- but it’s not just the price of drugs that jeopardizes care for a growing number of families across America.

Administrative costs, the price of procedures and simply the price tag of slipping into that hospital bed are way, way out of line. A recent editorial in The Portland Press Herald tells us that on average in this country an MRI costs $1,119. But an Australian pays $215 for the same exact scan.