Harrington students live the fire truck dream

On Oct. 11, the Harrington Elementary lower grade students were visited by the Harrington Volunteer Fire Department for Fire Safety Week. Students enjoyed a presentation by Chief Dave Baldwin, Dave Ramsdell, and Jasmine Hammond. Our students toured the fire truck and learned about the equipment used by the fire fighters. A drawing was held for grades one, two, and three for a Ride to School in a Fire Truck! A winner from each grade was drawn. Karsyn Burgess, grade 1, Brody Robertson, grade 2, and Kayden Dake, grade 3, were the excited winners!