Machias

Harrington students live the fire truck dream

On Oct. 11, the Harrington Elementary lower grade students were visited by the Harrington Volunteer Fire Department for Fire Safety Week. Students enjoyed a presentation by Chief Dave Baldwin, Dave Ramsdell, and Jasmine Hammond. Our students toured the fire truck and learned about the equipment used by the fire fighters. A drawing was held for grades one, two, and three for a Ride to School in a Fire Truck! A winner from each grade was drawn. Karsyn Burgess, grade 1, Brody Robertson, grade 2, and Kayden Dake, grade 3, were the excited winners! 

EditorNov 01,2017
