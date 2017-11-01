Harrington News

As I write this, we are anticipating a wind storm. Some of the fishermen have brought their lobster boats ashore. By the time you read this, it should be over.

Chuck and Bonnie Peterson attended the Clint Black concert in Bar Harbor on Friday night. It was a really good show.

Mike and Tracey Peterson’s new home was delivered this week. The rain was not helping, but it is set up. It is really beautiful. Congratulations Petersons.

We have been given more apples. Hopefully someone will get a deer so we can make mince meat. Yum!!