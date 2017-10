As we can all see, the beautiful fall leaves are becoming a memory. Can winter be far behind?

Chuck and Bonnie’s garage is coming along nicely. When the snow flies, their vehicles will be under cover. Autumn will have her own personal basketball court, also.

I now have my own personal driver when I need to go to my doctors appointments. My grand daughter Kristine is my new taxi. She can back up much better than me and helps Charlie so he won’t have to come early to take me.