Harrington News

The Oktoberfest was a complete success this year. I watched the parade out on my ramp, David McLaughlin was the Grand Marshal. He drove his very nice looking wrecker. There were many vendors at the Bigelow Park. The children enjoyed the slide and the bounce house. There was the traditional train giving the children rides around the festivities. There was music to make the day a success. At nine o’clock the dance started. The music was supplied by the band, Driven. Every thing was a success. Thank you to all the people that helped get everything all together.