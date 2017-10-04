Harrington News

by Hulda Peterson

Do not forget, Oktoberfest is being held next Saturday. The parade lines up on East Main Street at eight in the morning.

There will be many participants, fire engines, and floats. The parade ends at Bigelow Park where there will be bounce houses, a train, music and wonderful music. It is a great time to visit friends and have an enjoyable time. The evening brings a dance at the VFW starting at nine p.m. The music is being provided by the band “Driven”. We all look forward to this annual event. Hope to see you there!