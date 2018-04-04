Harrington News

Today Charlie, Tim, Dea, and I enjoyed a wonderful meal at the Good and Plenty buffet in Milbridge. It is so nice there. The food is delicious, the service is fast, and it is so great to see friends there. I highly recommend everyone try it. You will really enjoy everything about it.

Charlie has been sanding the hardwood floor in our kitchen. He is doing is great job. This house is one hundred and one years old. I cannot even think about all the footsteps that have gone through here.