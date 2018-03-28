Harrington News

This is a beautiful day. The sun is shining, it is warm, and FRANKIE’S TAKE OUT on Beal’s Island is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Right now they are open weekends. Call and check their schedule and be prepared for the best seafood anywhere. I had the scallop dinner and it was delicious!!!

The buoys and traps are being repaired for the 2018 lobster season! It is lovely out on the water on a sunny day. Windy and rainy days are not ideal, but they still try to get out every day.