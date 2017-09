Another week has passed by so quickly. Friends and family attended the funeral For Dorothy “Dottie” Plummer this week. Dottie was the widow of Captain Ralph Plummer of Harrington. Dottie was a lovely lady and will be missed by many. She traveled extensively with her husband. They lived all over the United States and other countries. She had a great personality and was loved by many. Happy reunion with “Bud”, Dottie.