Winter seems to not want to give up snowing. We feel we have had enough snow. It snows, then the sun comes out, and then it rains. It cannot make up its mind.

Today was a beautiful day to go to Ellsworth. The sun was shining and it was warm!

Happy belated birthday to Mark Strout! I hope he had enough air to blow out all those candles.

Kathy Caler has decided to close up her travel agency. She said most people set up their trips on their own. At least she tried.