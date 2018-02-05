Machias

Harrington News

The bare ground belies the fact that is winter.  It seems we get snow one day, the plows are out all night, then it rains away.  Most of us don’t care, but the people who like to skate or ski are not so lucky.

We visited Chuck today in Cherryfield.  He has been having a garage built with living space upstairs.  By the looks of the high stair case, I doubt I’ll get up there very soon.  Heights scare me.

Janie Caler went out to eat with friends in Bangor.  They had delicious food and great service

EditorFeb 05,2018
