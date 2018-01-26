Machias

Harrington News

The benefit dance held for Tom Perry was a success Saturday night.  Tom is a young man who works for Kennedy Marine in Steuben. He probably has worked on many of the lobster boats in the area.  Even though it was very cold, a good crowd was there.  The band played good music and the crowd was happy.  The name of the band is Deep Six.

This flu bug is hanging around a bit too long. I for one have felt rotten. I believe I am on the mend.

Jenny and Jeff from Grand Falls had supper with us the other night. It was very enjoyable.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorJan 26,2018
Related Posts
Henry David Thoreau Journal notes
Downeast Feast community supper
No image
Jacksonville cemetery news