This has been a lovely day, warm and all. I hope it stays nice before the snow comes again. It is hard to believe this is January.

There are still a few lobster boats not hauled up yet. I will stop worrying when they are.

Ronie Strout just stopped by for a visit. She was showing me photos of different places around here in earlier days. It sure brings back memories.

It is unbelievable how the snow disappeared after the rain. The weatherman is predicting more snow this week.