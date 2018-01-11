Machias

Harrington News

I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas.  The Peterson’s had a lovely one.

Welcome to 2018!  How many times will we mistakenly write 2017?  We will see.  2017 went out leaving us with frigid temperatures! Stay in and keep warm!

Happy belated birthday to Katrina Hatt.  Mike and Tracey Peterson are having cake and ice cream at their new home in Harrington.

Now that hunting season is over, deer, turkeys, and other wild creatures are frequenting the feeding stations thoughtful people set out for them.

