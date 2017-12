Get well wishes to Carroll Strout who is a patient in the Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Cards would be great!

Kristine Peterson was in an accident in Cherryfield. She was not hurt, luckily, but the car needs a new door. Accidents can happen in a split second. Drive with care.

Charlie has brought all of his lobster traps home for the winter. Next his boat will be here next spring. Chuck and Tim are still fishing theirs for a while longer.