Harrington News

It sure is cold today! I believe I will be wearing my sweater for a while.. I am lucky my mother used to knit sweaters, mittens, scarves and many other warm items! Does anyone still knit?

Today, Eric Fernandez and his son Luke of Elliot, came down to pick up wreaths. His sons, Zak and Luke have grown into very nice young men. I feel honored to have been part of their lives.

Wreathing has started out here in the barn. Tim and I miss being a part of it. We did it for over thirty years.