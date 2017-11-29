Harrington Irving thief arrested

Cameron Reed, 26, of Machias was arrested on Nov. 25, by Trooper Dana Austin, Trooper David Barnard, Trooper Miles Carpenter, and Trooper Gavin Endre as result of information from Washington County Lt. Timothy Tabbutt.

The Bangor Daily News reported that Reed held up the Irving station in Harrington on Thanksgiving Day using a knife. It is not known how much money was taken. A grainy image of Reed taken by the store’s video camera was circulated widely after the robbery.