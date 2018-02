Harrington Elementary School Principal Mrs. Meserve is pleased to announce the second quarter honor roll Grade 3: High honors: Erica Rackliff. Honors: Victoria Bickford, Zoey Blomgren, Caden Burgess, Elmer Dolqueist, Kyle Dorr, Emma Dowling, Makenzi Farren, Ryder Fenton, Miranda Flores, Hannah Grant, Kaitlyn Grant, Eli Grover, Marshall McDonald, Colin Phinney, Keyontae Pinkham, Noah West, Alex Worcester.

