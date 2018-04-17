Machias

Harrington Elementary honor roll

Susan Meserve, Principal at Harrington Elementary is pleased to announce the 3rd Quarter Honor Roll as follows - High honors Gr. 3: Victoria Bickford, Zoey Blomgren, Hannah Grant, Colin Phinney,  Erica Rackliff. Honors:  Kevin Barbee-Bamford, Caden Burgess,  Kayden Dake, Kyle Dorr, Emma Dowling, Makenzi Farren, Ryder Fenton, Miranda Flores, Kaitlyn Grant, Keyontae Pinkham, Alex Worcester. High honors Gr. 4: Anabella Cirone, Derek MacLeod, Cameron Morris, Natalie Stanwood.

Jessica T. GriffinApr 17,2018
