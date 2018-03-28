Happy endings in Hermon

by Phil Stuart

Athletes transfer to other schools for a variety of reasons. In today’s world the term school loyalty does not exist. An athlete can grow up in a community and play with a group of teammates from elementary school into high school.

Today athletes don’t hesitate to transfer if the right opportunity arises.

When an athlete transfers, it isn’t for academic reasons. Normally he or she feels that the school they are going to has a better chance of succeeding than the one they are currently attending.