Halls Away Downeast to feature Liberty Hall

by Ruth Leubecker

Uniquely focusing on Downeast history, a bus tour of historic halls from Ellsworth to Eastport will examine a slice of the past heretofore largely unpresented to the public.

The two-day whistle-stop tour will focus on the civic architecture, projects and programs in these spaces, lectures and an overnight stay at Tide Mill Farm in Edmunds. The Ruggles House, the Cherryfield Historic District, Liberty Hall, Reversing Falls Hall, various granges and churches are on the itinerary. The July 21-22 tour will cost $350.