by Gov. Paul LePage

As we look forward to the new year, one of the big challenges facing our state is growing our workforce and keeping our economy on a roll..

In 2017, we hit record lows in unemployment and all-time highs in private sector job growth. To meet this demand, our employers need skilled workers.

We are the oldest state. Record numbers of baby boomers are entering a well-deserved retirement. Employers need to replace these skilled workers.