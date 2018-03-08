Guest Voice - The Legislature must act on the crowded ballot problem

by Alan Caron

There are, at the moment, two dozen candidates for governor in Maine. It’s entirely possible that Maine’s next governor will be elected with the support of less than a third of the voters.

The number and diversity of candidates should be a cause for celebration, as a reflection of the growing interest in making Maine a better place. Instead of having just two candidates for governor, each one selected by a narrow swath of partisan voters, we can now hear more voices and more new ideas.