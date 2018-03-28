Guest Voice - Helping veterans while creating jobs

by Sen. Joyce Maker

There’s been a lot of worrisome news for Washington County out of Augusta lately, but in spite of the headlines and the uncertainty that still plagues Downeast Correctional Facility, there are some great things happening this session at the State House.

A prime example is a new law, sponsored by my colleague Representative Brad Farrin (R-Norridgewock), which will help fill some of the critical medical vacancies around the state while also helping our veterans more successfully transition to civilian life.