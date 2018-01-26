Guest Voice - An Act Forbidding Food Shaming

by Sen. Joyce Maker

I think we can all agree that it is a parent’s responsibility to adequately provide for their child and that failure to do so due to oversight or neglect is by no means the child’s fault. That’s why I jumped at the opportunity to sponsor LD 1684, “An Act Forbidding Food Shaming, Food Denial and the Use of Food as Discipline Involving Any Child in Maine’s Public Schools.”

For those of you who aren’t aware, food shaming occurs in some school districts around our states as a means to collect debts owed for hot lunches.