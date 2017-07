by Phil Stuart

The 2017 high school year is officially over and Downeast Maine and the Narraguagus Lady Knights had the most successful post-season out of the eight Washington County teams.

The Lady Knights weren’t as successful during the regular season as a year ago, when they went 16-0.

A year ago, the Knight’s undefeated record was misleading because of their weak regular season schedule, they ended up getting eliminated in the quarter final.