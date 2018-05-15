Guagus girls softball undefeated

by Phil Stuart

In order to have a chance to win a regional or a state title in softball, a team has to have a quality pitcher.

Pitching can win the majority of the games, and with a quality defense and a couple of bats in the line-up, the victories will start to add up.

Narraguagus is now midway through the third year of the Lanie Perry era, and once again the victories are adding up.

Currently, the Knights are 7-0 and have only been tested in one contest.

In those seven contests, the Knights have outscored their opponents 70-9.