Grier arraigned in district court

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Machias’ Kehben Grier appeared in Washington County District Court on Tuesday, July 24 to enter a plea of not guilty in the matter of State vs. Kimberly E. Grier, her legal name. The charges of Aggravated Criminal Mischief, Criminal Mischief and Theft by Unauthorized Taking stem from an April 5 event in which Grier is accused of breaking the window of the Downeast Smoke and Vape Shop, a medical marijuana outlet, using a baseball bat. The shop is located at 25 Main Street in the Machias Hardware Co. building.