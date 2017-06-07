Greenville defeats Narraguagus Lady Knights

by Phil Stuart

The Guagus Lady Knights haven’t had much regular season competition the last couple of years. Over that timeframe they have posted an impressive 28 wins in 30 games, but this year Greenville was added to their schedule when they joined the Penobscot Valley Conference. The Greenville Lakers, who are in the Class D South are the number two seeds behind undefeated Richmond with an 11-3 mark. The Lakers have losses to Searsport 1-0 Stearns 7-1 and PCHS 6-3.