by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The Machias Green Team worked all summer weeding, planting and watering to beautify flower beds around Machias, but what they’re really hoping will blossom is a sense of hometown pride.

“We care about creating a community spirit,” said committee co-chair Sandi Malagara. “We have so much good here in Machias. We want everybody to know what a wonderful place it is.”