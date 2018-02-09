Grass roots fish management

by V. Paul Reynolds

Managing Maine’s incredible sport fishery—and its associated regulations—is complex and always subject to second guessing by arm-chair fisheries “biologists,” who may sincerely believe that they know how better to manage the fish in their favorite angling waters.

Dennis Smith of Otter Creek is one of those impassioned anglers who never tires of trying to impose his preferences upon the fisheries management decisions made by the professional state fisheries biologists.