Machias
Sports

Grant joins 1,000 point club

by Phil Stuart

Machias Bulldogs Senior Guard Jordan Grant of West Lubec scored his 1,000th career point on February 2nd at Narraguagus High School in Harrington.

Grant, a four-year starter for the Bulldogs, burned the nets for 35 points as Jim Getchell’s club improved to 10-7 with a game to go in a 66-56 win.

The Lubec senior seemed to have his best games against the Knights this season with 32 points in a 69-65 victory over Ryan Fletcher’s club in Machias December 21st.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorFeb 28,2018
Related Posts
No image
Riots dominate at Bucksport
This is a test of the Default Blog Type
No image
Machiasport News by Sarah Craighead Dedmon