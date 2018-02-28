Grant joins 1,000 point club
by Phil Stuart
Machias Bulldogs Senior Guard Jordan Grant of West Lubec scored his 1,000th career point on February 2nd at Narraguagus High School in Harrington.
Grant, a four-year starter for the Bulldogs, burned the nets for 35 points as Jim Getchell’s club improved to 10-7 with a game to go in a 66-56 win.
The Lubec senior seemed to have his best games against the Knights this season with 32 points in a 69-65 victory over Ryan Fletcher’s club in Machias December 21st.