The saying goes that good things come in small packages—but what about petit ones? One can find the answer to this question down Route 1 in Steuben. The peninsula of Petit Manan is one of Maine’s many “fingers” that extend into the Atlantic Ocean, and is home to the Petit Manan National Wildlife Refuge. While some of the refuge is private property, its Hollingsworth Trail offers quick and easy access to the natural paradise of the peninsula.