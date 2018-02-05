Governor LePage names new senior policy advisor

Governor Paul R. LePage has named Michael Beardsley Senior Policy Advisor in the area of natural resources policy. “I am pleased to welcome Mike to our team,” stated Governor Paul R. LePage. “His work experience will be an asset to our efforts this session.”

Prior to joining the Office of the Governor, Beardsley served from 2013 to 2018 as the national director of marketing and sales for Santee Risk Managers, which provides insurance products to logging contractors nationwide. He previously served as the executive director of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine.