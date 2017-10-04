Governor directs flags to half-staff for Las Vegas victims

In respect for the victims of the horrific shootings in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, Governor Paul R. LePage has directed the United States flag and the State of Maine flag be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

“Ann and I are incredibly saddened by the senseless shootings in Las Vegas,” said Governor LePage. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the innocent victims and the families who have been devastated by this unspeakable tragedy.”