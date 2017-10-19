Gov. sends letter regarding attorney general’s use of settlement funds
Governor Paul R. LePage sent a letter to Senate and House leadership today advising them that he has directed the Office of the State Controller to transfer more than $10 million out of a fiduciary account under the discretion of the Attorney General into an Other Special Revenue account as required by 5 MRS §203-A. The funds are the results of legal settlements the State of Maine received from the Volkswagen and Moody’s litigation.