Machias

Gov. sends letter regarding attorney general’s use of settlement funds

Governor Paul R. LePage sent a letter to Senate and House leadership today advising them that he has directed the Office of the State Controller to transfer more than $10 million out of a fiduciary account under the discretion of the Attorney General into an Other Special Revenue account as required by 5 MRS §203-A. The funds are the results of legal settlements the State of Maine received from the Volkswagen and Moody’s litigation.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorOct 19,2017
Related Posts
No image
Maple tapping brings sense of tradition, place
No image
Penobscot Narrows Observatory open for moonlight viewing
No image
Machias Bay Chamber presents classical music performance