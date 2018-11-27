Good Read: Summer Wind: A Soldier’s Road from Indiana to Vietnam by Randy and Roxanne Mills, Blue River Press, 2017
by Charles W, Lightner, Friend of Porter Memorial Library
As we approach once more the celebratory holiday season, I thought a word of caution might be in order. A Machias friend, Laurel Robinson, the proofreading editor, suggested I might read this excellent biographic story of a time which we all would rather forget - Vietnam. Here is a tough chunk of our country’s history we would all do well to remember!