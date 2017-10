by Phil Stuart

Jim Golike teamed up with three different teammates in consecutive weeks to take first place honors at the Barren View Golf Club’s Senior Scramble.

On Sept. 6, Jim recorded his first win by teaming up with Frankie Gatcomb, Gordie Faulkingham and Craig Pulkkinen.

The quartet recorded a -6 to post a one point win over Gary Willey, Paul Look, Fred Morgan and Pete Thompson.