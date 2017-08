In the 4th Annual Roosevelt Cup, Brendan Allingham and Gordon Kay of St. Stephen were the 2017 champions in the 2-person scramble held at Herring Cove on Saturday, Aug. 4.

1st Men’s Division

1st place = James Macdonald & Toby Cole (68)

2nd place = Brett Hooper & Michael Hooper (70)

3rd place = Kevin Farmer & Tom Hendershot (72)

4th place = Galen Alley & Rocky Alley (75)

2nd Men’s Division

1st place = Cody Morton & Justin Searles (72)