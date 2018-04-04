Machias
Girls 2017-18 hoops wrap up

by Phil Stuart

The 2017-18 high school basketball season is now in the record books.

It was a tough season for a lot of area schools.

Going into the season, Calais and Narraguagus girls were the favorites to go deep into the playoffs along with Woodland in Class D.

Woodland was one of the Class D favorites and Michelle Ripley’s club made it to the Northern Maine title contest.

The Dragons went into the playoffs as a number -wo seed less than a point behind Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook.

