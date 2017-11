The second annual Down East Community Hospital Hoops for Health is scheduled for Dec. 1-2 at the University of Maine Machias (UMM) gymnasium. Come watch the boys’ and girls’ varsity teams from Machias Memorial High School (MMHS), Washington Academy (WA), Narraguagus High School (NHS) and Jonesport Beals High School (JBHS) and get your pre-season preview of Washington County High School Hoops!