Geriatrics seminar focuses on growing elderly community

by Ruth Leubecker

Successful aging, home options and reimagining long-term care are relevant segments offered at the 13th Annual Geriatrics Colloquium in Orono on October 12.

The all-encompassing, full-day session at the Wells Conference Center covers a wealth of topics relevant to everyday life in Washington County. Thriving in place has special significance to a demographic where 34 percent of those receiving services at Eastport Health Center are at least 65; where 50 Mainers turn 65 every day; where by 2020 one in five Mainers will be over 65.