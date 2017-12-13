Georgie Kendall recalls holiday traditions

by Ruth Leubecker

Remembered for her Red Sleigh venture and always known for her eclectic forays into the community, Georgie Kendall last week reminisced about Christmases past.

‘Tis the season for conjuring up those special times. “I used to help Gram Kendall gather brush and pine cones for wreaths,” she says. “Then we’d put the pine cones on a tinfoil pie plate under the woodstove to open them up. Gram would make and decorate those wreaths and send them to family and close friends from Maryland to Washington and Florida.”